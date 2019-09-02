Verdict: Shrewsbury naivety meant this one was over far too soon

Within 90 seconds the visitors’ sloppiness had given the hosts a flying start and themselves an uphill battle.

In fact Sam Ricketts’ side’s entire gameplan went out the window. Shrewsbury wanted to frustrate their hosts, get the expectant 20,000-strong crowd on their backs, build their way into the encounter that way.

Ipswich expected to roll Shrewsbury over but, in truth, they probably expected a tougher battle. Town’s solid backline, at least until this late August trip to Suffolk, has been almost immaculate but Aaron Pierre was poor in inviting pressure on Dave Edwards for the opener. Five seconds later Kayden Jackson had fired in. Ruthless.

But Shrews were having as much of the ball as their hosts, managed by Paul Lambert and still containing players that a certain Paul Hurst had brought in.

Salop were finding dangerous areas and putting in threatening deliveries. They were doing this more than Ipswich. So when referee Trevor Kettle – more on him later – pointed to the spot with nine minutes on the clock and James Norwood fired low beyond Max O’Leary there was a lot of wondering ‘how has this happened?’ from the away end – and the away dugout too.

Videos later confirmed it wasn’t a penalty. Skipper Edwards knew it and argued until he was blue in the face.

Kettle, no stranger to being centre of attention, has a long-standing bad reputation with Shrewsbury fans and will not be making many Christmas card lists after this.

The game was virtually beyond Shrewsbury after barely 10 minutes. A closed section of the A14 had caused travel chaos for some of the 600 Salopians and it seemed like the visiting players were still stuck in traffic.

The suggestion so far this season is that Ricketts has assembled a solid defence capable of keeping out goals but a frontline severely lacking in penetration.

With Fejiri Okenabirhie injured and Daniel Udoh on the bench, the starting XI had one goal between them in the first six games of this season.

But, as the defence let them down with some jitters at Portman Road, Town were showing they did have a creative spark in them as chances – albeit not clear-cut ones – came their way.

The big criticism in the home stalemate against Burton seven days prior was a distinct lack of chances. Shrews created more at Ipswich than they had in a few previous games combined.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell somehow managed to not connect from two yards as Sean Goss’s fine free-kick eventually found the post.

Shrewsbury were, remarkably given the scoreline, enjoying more of the ball than their hosts.

Again this was against the trend so far this season.

Ipswich perhaps took their foot off the pedal after going two up, but Shrews had been causing them issues from the off.

It was all the more reason why Ricketts was rightly tearing his hair out at his team’s ‘naivety’ to start the match in that manner, handing the in-form hosts the initiative.

Anyway, if the contest wasn’t beyond Town at 2-0 down, when their most influential attacker was shown a second yellow card and subsequent red before half-time, it was almost certainly a bridge too far.

Shaun Whalley had looked his usual lively self and is experienced to know calm heads and composure were needed to help Shrews through what was looking a tricky afternoon.

It was a needless first yellow card, standing in front of a quick free-kick after five minutes. And sheer frustration took over after he lost the ball during an attack seven minutes before the break.

Although Whalley claims he didn’t touch his defender for the crime in question – only he will know the truth.

The decision stood and it became a mountain for Ricketts’ men. The boss was rightly frustrated one of his senior men lodged the game further in Ipswich’s favour with a needless and rash moment.

Ricketts admitted he had a few home truths for his players at half-time and they certainly responded.

There was to be no Accrington-esque miracle comeback – the unbeaten opponents are in a different class with all respect to Stanley. But, on another day, Salop could have had three goals in the second period alone.

Midfielder Josh Laurent was busy. He had been denied by a fine save before half-time and, around the hour mark, Shrews really came to life with chances. Edwards flashed a header wide, Laurent had another effort saved before Edwards missed another header.

It was a case of the midfield duo not being ruthless enough. But the visitors were getting in good positions and showing good passing and crossing to create these presentable chances.

Town’s day was summed up as a Goss corner flew through the legs of so many bodies, including Omar Beckles’ at the back post, and escaped danger. It wasn’t to be.

Flynn Downes’ brave headed goal while 10-man Shrews attacked in numbers put a bigger slant on the scoreline, the visitors had more shots (on and off target) and more corners.

It was frustrating because they could have gone toe-to-toe and given Ipswich a game, or at least a right scare. Ricketts admitted he thought the game was there for his side.

It was frustrating because, instead, some naivety and sloppiness from the off almost threw the game away immediately.

We know Town have business to conclude in the transfer window today, but they must learn to not shoot themselves in the foot or games will come and go.