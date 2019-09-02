Shrewsbury Town seal deadline day signing of Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings

The 24-year-old Scotland international joins on a two-year deal for a significant undisclosed fee from the Championship side.

Boss Sam Ricketts has added Wigan loanee Callum Lang and Cummings to his frontline in a bid to add more goals to his Shrewsbury ranks.

"We've been tracking him and when it came to him being allowed to go he was very quick to say he wanted to come here," Ricketts said of his new centre-forward, who almost joined in January but went to Luton on loan instead.

"It's competition for places, two forwards who are hungry, both can score goals and ultimately it puts pressure on everybody that to be in the team you're going to have to be playing well.

"It was important (to add firepower). We haven't scored goals but that's not down to the lads that where there.

"These two players have attributes that will help the team. Both have a work ethic and eye for goal.

"Fresh faces, competition for places, it's a very, very good thing for the team."