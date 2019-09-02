New Shrewsbury Town loan man Callum Lang: Tyrese told me it was a really good club

Lang, who has joined Town on a season-long loan from parent club Wigan, was a big favourite with Oldham fans last term as he netted 16 goals.

He played a key role in their run to the fourth round of the FA Cup, including a winner at Fulham in round three. The season before he made a big impact with 10 goals for struggling Morecambe in League Two.

The 20-year-old revealed he spoke with former Town striker Campbell, who shone with Salop last term on loan from Stoke, before deciding to make the move.

And the Merseysider, formerly of Liverpool's academy, is also excited to get involved in Sam Ricketts' project at Shrewsbury and get among the goals.

"I spoke to Tyrese who was here last year, he really enjoyed it," said Lang, who joined alongside Jason Cummings on deadline day.

"I spoke to him on the phone and he was telling me it would be a really good club for me and the club was great for him.

"The main thing for me was to get out and play games, I just want to get started straight away and score some goals.

"The first thing I'm concentrating on is playing well. I think I can do well in this league and score some goals, so I want to start doing that as soon as possible.

"I also spoke to the manager the other day and I think the club is going in the right direction so I wanted to get on board straight away.

"He's liked the way I've played over the last two years so he wants me to come and bring that energy into the team, I think that's a strong part of my game is the energy I can bring. I want to work hard for gaffer he's a nice guy and sold the club to me."

Both Lang and Cummings are unavailable to play for Ricketts' side in the EFL Trophy at Port Vale on Tuesday evening.

The youngster, who turns 21 this weekend, explained the benefits of a good season with Oldham last term. He added: "My two loans have been massive for me, last season I had a good bond with the club and the fans, I got on well with everyone and it was a special time for me, I had moments I'll never forget there.

"Hopefully, I can do the same here, last year I had a lot of confidence, I was enjoying my football and trying new things every week so I want to do the same here, enjoy my football and hopefully have some really good moments."