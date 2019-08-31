Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury Town were 'naive' in defeat

The visitors - who lost Shaun Whalley to a red card before half-time - were sloppy in possession after barely 90 seconds in Suffolk, squandering the ball to allow James Norwood to feed Kayden Jackson who delivered an early body-blow in the 3-0 Shrews defeat.

But Ricketts, bringing Shrewsbury to a first league clash at Ipswich in 30 years, was left smarting at the officials - led by referee Trevor Kettle - for Ipswich's second goal after 10 minutes.

Kettle pointed to the spot after Josh Laurent upended right-back Kane Vincent-Young but video footage has cconfirmed contact was initially outside the penalty area.

Norwood netted from the spot before Whalley's dismissal for two yellow cards. Flynn Downes scored a late third after Shrewsbury had been the better side with 10 men in the second period but could not find a way through despite numerous chances.

Ricketts said: "It's mixed feelings. On the one side we've come away from home and had more shot, more on target, more corners and I think we threw the game away in the first minute rather than make the game hard and frustrate.

"That's what we wanted to do but we've been very naive. We gave them a goal start.

"From there we carried on going but the penalty isn't a penalty and we're 2-0 down.

"To be fair to the players we know at 2-0 the game isn't over and we had the better chances, their keeper has made better saves. I don't think Max (O'Leary) has had a save of note to make.

"Their keeper made good reaction saves off Josh Laurent. We had more shots, more on target, more corners. But naivety in the first section of the game has really hurt us.

"There were a few home truths (at half-time) to be fair. Overall we played good football, good instances, good chances.

"But little instances in the game we didn't do right and it means we won't win the game especially against a good side with good players.

Ricketts was angry with Kettle's display. Shrewsbury were shown six yellow cards in total - one to goalkeeper coach Brian Jensen - while Ipswich picked up their one and only in the very final stages.

But the boss was unhappy Whalley allowed the official to make a decision to send him off. He added: "It's not a penalty. I've got it and can see it back. There's contact outside the box that leads on inside the box.

"To give that as a penalty you have to be one hundred per cent (sure) it's a penalty.

"I think it says a lot that it took 88 minutes for a home player to get booked today.

"I've not seen it (the red card) back. Shaun tells me there's not contact between the two. Whether there is or not he can't make that challenge on a yellow card given we're up against it.

"It's naivety for us to be up against and then it takes 88 minutes for their player to be booked."

Ricketts' side hit the post from close range through a Sean Goss free-kick with Ethan Ebanks-Landell unable to convert while another Goss corner flew through Omar Beckles' legs after the break.

Laurent drew two good saves from Tomas Holy and Dave Edwards missed with two headers.

"You take heart from it (the performance). Probably my biggest moan is because, believe it or not, I thought the game was there for us," added the boss.

"I thought we showed it throughout, we broke on them numerous times with 11 men and didn't make it count. With 10 we still had more chances.

"To play virtually an hour with 10 men with more shots and corners is testament to that. I'm annoyed because it was there for us.

"Through our naivety and no help from the referee we lost the game."

Town are understood to be trying to sign a centre-forward before Monday's 5pm transfer deadline and have been in talks with targets.

Ricketts gave little away but remains hopeful of landing a forward player to take the No.9 shirt.

He said: "Potentially (we're closer), yes. We're hopeful.

"Time will tell over the next couple of days. We're trying everything we can do. We'll have to wait and see.

"It certainly helps, I'm not going to deny that. Obviously we're missing Fejiri (Okenabirhie) today."