Ipswich Town 3-0 Shrewsbury Town – Lewis Cox's player ratings

The visitors fell two behind in 10 minutes before having Shaun Whalley sent off for two yellow cards before half-time. Town reporter Lewis Cox rated how the players got on.

Max O'Leary - Wasn't as busy as a 3-0 scoreline defeat would suggest. Might have done better with the first which was taken quickly but that's at a push. Couple of routine stops from range. 5

Omar Beckles - A busy 100th outing in Town colours for the newly called up Grenadian international stopper. Probably the best of Town's back three at Portman Road. He was then shifted to left-back after the red card and remained pretty solid. 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - A couple of ropy moments but that aside did reasonably well again. Won his headers for the most but met a tough match in James Norwood and Kayden Jackson's pace and movement. Missed a big chance in the first half. 5

Aaron Pierre - It was his uncharacteristic sloppiness on the ball that helped the hosts to their opener inside two minutes with a poor pass to Dave Edwards. Was loose on the ball on other occasions and will hope from better to maintain his high standards. 5

Donald Love - Steady again from the right wing-back who did find his time getting forward limited with Ipswich's threat. Can't fault his work rate and application at all. First sign of his dangerous long throws too. 6

Dave Edwards - Will be really frustrated he still hasn't broke his scoring duck as two more headed chances went astray. One was difficult but a simpler chance was deflected wide at the near post. No lack of graft in the heart of midfield but not his best. 5

Sean Goss - One of the main source of Shrewsbury's opportunities on goal, mostly from his superb set-piece delivery. Good to have him back in the side. Moments of sloppiness on the ball nearly cost Town and some corners were over-hit but did display qualities again. 6

Josh Laurent - Town's best player on the day and very unfortunate not to get his first goal of the campaign as Tomas Holy made two decent saves. Gave away the penalty - which video evidence shows is outside the box - but kept his head and kept trying things. Encouraging. 7

Ryan Giles - Better from the on-loan Wolves youngster and newly called up England under-20s teenager. After a tough outing against Burton last time he looked more of a threat and did worry new boy Kane Vincent-Young at times. reached the byline and put in dangerous crosses. 6

Shaun Whalley - Started the game fairly decently and looked a good outlet for Shrewsbury but let his side down badly with the two yellows and he will know that. Whether a foul or not he shouldn't have given Trevor Kettle a decision to make. 4

Steve Morison - Again he struggled to have an influence for Town in an attacking sense. Headed over early on but that was as good as it got. His presence did help set up a chance for Laurent later but Town need more from the striker. 5

Subs:

Louis Thompson (Giles, 64) - No lack of energy on his part in midfield but wasn't involved much. 5

Daniel Udoh (Morison, 74) - Got on the ball a bit and didn't look daunted. 6

Subs not used: Murphy, Golbourne, Vincelot, McCormick, Walker.