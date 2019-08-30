Shrewsbury Town to debut third kit against Ipswich

Salop take on the Tractor Boys on Saturday, but the match referee raised concerns over a potential kit clash between the sides.

Shrewsbury boast a blue and amber home kit and a purple away number, but neither was deemed suitable by the match referee, meaning a third kit has been drafted by Admiral has been supplied to the club at short notice to avoid a clash.

The new third kit features a white shirt, purple shorts and white socks.

No feedback was provided by the EFL to Salop ahead of this week in regards to potential kit clashes this season.

Salop have thanked kit provider Admiral for the supply of extra kits, stating that they are 'very grateful to everyone at Admiral for their assistance at such short notice.'