Shrewsbury Town striker Fejiri Okenabirhie ruled out with hamstring injury

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie has been ruled out of Shrewsbury Town’s trip to Ipswich with a hamstring injury.

Fejiri Okenabirhie in action (AMA)

Boss Sam Ricketts revealed the striker is the latest to be added to Town’s lengthy injury list.

Okenabirhie netted his first goal of the season at Accrington Stanley last week.

The 23-year-old had a slight injury when coming from the bench against Burton last Saturday but then picked up the separate knock that sees him sidelined.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

