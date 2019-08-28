Advertising
Shrewsbury Town striker Fejiri Okenabirhie ruled out with hamstring injury
Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie has been ruled out of Shrewsbury Town’s trip to Ipswich with a hamstring injury.
Boss Sam Ricketts revealed the striker is the latest to be added to Town’s lengthy injury list.
Okenabirhie netted his first goal of the season at Accrington Stanley last week.
The 23-year-old had a slight injury when coming from the bench against Burton last Saturday but then picked up the separate knock that sees him sidelined.
