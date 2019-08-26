More control will help us in front of goal – Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts

Town drew 0-0 at Montgomery Waters Meadow for the second Saturday in succession as the hosts and Burton cancelled each other with defences coming out on top.

It is the third time in five league games Shrews have not troubled the scoresheet, but Ricketts’ impressively drilled defence have kept a clean sheet in each of their three home League One games.

Ricketts is understood to be keen on bringing at least one more centre-forward in before next Monday’s 5pm deadline but wants his side to show more control with the ball and thinks that will help get into better positions to break down defences.

“The big part of it is we’re trying to get better control. Get into better areas on the pitch where we have good control,” said Ricketts, whose side are 9th with eight points after five games.

“We don’t want to be playing for a lot of fight balls. At times you have to earn the right but it is a sign that we’re not fluent but we’re not easy to play against.

“That has to be a given. We can’t be easy to play against ever. When we can play and move how we want to then we can really start hurting teams.

“It’s just a question of not being full on it at the moment with the ball.”

Ricketts said patience is required when it comes to sealing deals late in the window, pointing to the recent additions of midfielders Sean Goss and Louis Thompson who have both caught the eye.

Asked if he hopes patience would be rewarded in search of firepower, Ricketts said: “Of course I do.

“I don’t think we’re a million miles away where we are at the moment.

“I think once we can handle the ball and move the ball better we’ll be more compact as a team and that will help the top two.

“At the minute they’re having to work extremely hard in and out of possession and the more we move the ball the more threatening we can be in an attacking sense.

“I’m pleased with what we’ve got. We changed two in midweek and the two that came in scored. Like every club and manager we’re always looking to improve.”