Dave Edwards bitterly disappointed after spurning Shrewsbury's best chance against Burton

The midfielder skied Town's best opportunity against the Brewers as Sam Ricketts' side drew 0-0 at Montgomery Waters Meadow for the second game in succession.

The Welshman, who made his 150th appearance for Shrewsbury, returned to his hometown club in January after 12 years away but is yet to add to his 15 goals for Town.

A disappointed Edwards was frustrated he wasted an opportunity he so often perfects. He said: "I had a chance just before which I struck well and I thought was going in but it hit Shaun (Whalley) on the back.

"We were saying in the dressing room, the one where it's come to my left foot, I work on it every single day – I don't think I've ever hit one with my laces before.

"I always side foot, try to keep it down, and I don't know if it was tiredness or whatever but for some reason I changed my mind last minute and tried to put a bit of power on it.

"That's not like me, I'm really, really disappointed. I felt it was a big chance at the start of the second half and would've given us the lead which I'm sure we'd have built on and gone on to get the three points."

Edwards has been close to scoring on a number of occasions this season, having hit the woodwork and been denied by a fine save at MK Dons, before going just off-target more than once at Accrington Stanley.

"I've had a few over the last couple of weeks, getting in good positions," added the 33-year-old.

"The main thing is I'm getting chances. I know I'm arriving on time and I'm sure once I get one goal they'll keep coming.

"It's just getting that monkey off my back at the moment and fingers crossed I can do that soon."