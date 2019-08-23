Aaron Pierre is keen to reward 'awesome' Shrewsbury Town fans

Pierre, who Sam Ricketts signed this summer, has made a big impression with Town supporters after his first five games in blue and amber.

The Grenada star, who jets off to CONCACAF Nations League duty after next Saturday’s clash at Ipswich, wants to see his new side continue the feel-good factor from the closing stages of Tuesday’s epic comeback at Accrington Stanley as Town host Burton Albion tomorrow.

The visit of Nigel Clough’s Brewers pits eighth against ninth at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Powerful defender Pierre, 26, has been blown away by the support from fans in the early stages of his Shrewsbury career.

“They’re awesome,” Pierre said of the Town faithful. “The whole energy is good, they’re always singing and chanting. Even though it was Accrington away, there was a massive fanbase that came, which is always appreciated.

“They pulled us through the game as much as we did it together.

“You can’t say anything wrong about them.”

Pierre revealed that it is Town’s target under Ricketts to play entertaining football, although Shrewsbury had gone more than six hours of football without a goal before the late 13-minute flurry which led to the comeback victory at Stanley.

“We’re not always going to perform the best at at times, but no team perform consistently well,” added the defender.

“Sometimes you play bad and sometimes you play bad and win. Sometimes you play good and lose.

“We just need to make sure we play as good as we can to entertain the crowd, playing good football, because that’s the style of play the gaffer wants.

“Hopefully we win like that as well and keep as many clean sheets as we can.

“It’s a give and take thing, but that’s the football community. We do well and fans come out to support. If we don’t then unfortunately you don’t see as many come to games because they get frustrated.”

Ricketts has finally received positive injury news as midfielder Josh Laurent returned to training yesterday and should be available for the Brewers’ visit.

His return is timely with Luke McCormick a doubt with a dead leg. Ollie Norburn and Ro-Shaun Williams are still a couple of weeks from a comeback.