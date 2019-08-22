Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts reins in eager Daniel Udoh

The Nigerian-born frontman capped his debut in stunning style with a dramatic late winner in Tuesday’s comeback victory at Accrington Stanley.

Udoh, 22, had been missing with a groin injury which had delayed his Town bow since the summer switch from neighbours AFC Telford United.

Ricketts suggested Udoh’s eagerness to impress could have been behind his muscle injury but praised the way the striker stayed focused.

The Town boss said: “If he has (found it tough) you would never tell from his personality.

“He’s got one of the best attitudes I’ve seen. From the first day he came in he knew he was making a step up but I wasn’t worried by that because of his attitude.

“From day one he’s probably done too much. Extra running, extra gym, extra outside (training), maybe that led to him getting injured.

“He just has to calm down a little bit, his attitude is excellent and that always gives you a chance in football and life. I’m delighted with him.

“He’s powerful. I wouldn’t like to have been the defender underneath a bouncing ball with him coming because he’s strong. He’s quick and he’s a goalscorer as well.”

Udoh notched 26 goals for Gavin Cowan’s Bucks last season, leading to interesting from several league clubs, and Town won the race for his signature earlier in the summer.

He entered at the Wham Stadium as a substitute 11 minutes from time alongside close friend and former Stevenage academy team-mate Fejiri Okenabirhie, who scored a delightful back-heel equaliser with five minutes remaining.

Ricketts added on last season’s top scorer Okenabirhie: “Fey’s a goalscorer. As a goalscorer in the box he is very, very good.

“What we’re trying to do is get a group of players, and that’s forwards as well, who complement each other.

“It’s not just going to be two. You saw that two start and then two come on and score. That’s what football is.

“He’s a young player with potential because of his goalscoring record. I just have to try to help him to improve and score even more goals.”

Shaun Whalley and Steve Morison again started up front for Town but Okenabirhie and Udoh will be pushing to be in Ricketts’ thoughts for Saturday’s visit of Burton.