Accrington Stanley 2-3 Shrewsbury Town – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Town were 2-0 down thanks to Colby Bishop's penalty and Dion Charles' stunner, but a Mark Hughes own goal reduced the deficit before super subs Fejiri Okenabirhie and Udoh netted inside the final five minutes to leave away fans dancing in the rain.

Shrewsbury reporter Lewis Cox rates Ricketts' side on a night to remember in Lancashire.

Max O'Leary – The on-loan Bristol City keeper had his busiest and most impressive Town outing to date. Made a number of top saves, many to keep the score at 0-0. Conceded the penalty and no chance with a stunning second. He made a massively one-on-one save from Colby Bishop at 2-1 down. 7

Omar Beckles – Going back to his former club the big defender did his first-team aspirations no harm at all. It was an assured performance from Beckles who made few errors and was strong in the air and confident on the ball. Will hope for more of the same. Went close early on and his clearance led to the winner. 7

Ethan Ebanks-Landell – Did OK. Pretty assured but did not stand out or look as confident as one of his centre-half partners Beckles. There were a couple of jittery moments, although nothing that led to a Accrington chance. 6

Aaron Pierre – He was slightly off colour. Some of the distribution – that he has been so good at – went slightly awry. He was still largely commanding and won plenty of challenges but was just a little below the extremely high levels he has set so far. 6

Donald Love – Seems to be getting better and better as he goes on in blue and amber. He's not a flying forward wing-back but he's extremely solid defensively. He's very good in the tackle and makes Town very assured on his right-hand flank. 7

Dave Edwards – His best performance this season so far after the summer ankle surgery. Attacked very well from the off. Had three sighters on goal inside 30 minutes and covered ground better by showing energy and encouraging fitness levels. Skipper led from the front. 7

Sean Goss – Town's best player on the night in just his second outing after no pre-season. He looks a very smart acquisition from QPR. His delivery is on the money, he helps control midfield, is calm and helps set the tone while rarely giving it away. Had a shot saved. His corner created Fejiri Okenabirhie's equaliser. 8

Luke McCormick – Was again subbed off just before the hour looking tired, although it appears he may have picked up a knock, which Ricketts could do without. Found it tough at times, not for the lack of trying, but chose the wrong decision and was easily knocked off the ball. 5

Ryan Giles – Such an exciting outlet and option for Shrewsbury. His pace is frightening and so difficult for right-sided defenders and his end product is so often bang on. He was a huge part of the comeback with a great assist for the own goal. Making a real name with Town fans. 7

Shaun Whalley – Busy as ever at one of his former clubs. Looked really sharp, particularly in Town's good spell early on. He put in a lovely cross for Edwards' header, his distribution was good on a whole. Flashed just one in second half and was subbed off before comeback. 7

Steve Morison – Did better than his display against Rochdale at the Meadow on Saturday. He won some flick-ons well and linked well with Whalley generally up front. Will be a threat if Town can just get in sync with those balls he wins. Ultimately was no goal threat and came off when Ricketts turned to the super subs. 6

Subs:

Louis Thompson (McCormick, 59) – Second half hour in a few days after joining. What a run he went on shortly after entering. Some 60 yards before Whalley shot wide. Showed bags of energy and power. 6

Fejiri Okenabirhie (Morison, 79) – What an impact, had a header well saved and swung and missed a difficult chance before his big moment, a stunning, instinctive, skilful finish of the highest order. 7

Daniel Udoh (Whalley, 79) – Simply a dream debut. He couldn't have dreamed it any better. Great straight to beat Joe Maguire to the high bouncing ball. Great composure to nutmeg the keeper. A great moment and great story for the former AFC Telford man. 7

Subs not used: Murphy (gk), Golbourne, Rowland, Walker.