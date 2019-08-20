Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts not concerned by striker search

Ricketts, who still wants to bring in at least one centre-forward to Montgomery Waters Meadow, said he would be more concerned if his side were not creating chances.

Town have one league goal in the first three games ahead of tonight’s trip to Accrington Stanley.

Asked if he still needs a striker, Ricketts said: “Yes, I’m still looking to add quality as and when anything comes available.

“I wouldn’t say anything is close. You’re constantly speaking to clubs and agents – ‘is this player available? What are the circumstances and situation?’

“We are three league games in, players who weren’t available are and players who were available now aren’t, it works both ways.

“It’s waiting for something to drop the right time for us and the player as well.”

Ricketts continued: “It’d be nice (to get a goal). Goals win you games and that’s where we need to get to.

“I’d be more concerned if we weren’t creating chances. We’ve hit the woodwork and at least should’ve had one – if not three – penalties at MK Dons.

“Fey and Steve Morison had chances. We’re getting there. We’re not creating gluttons of chances. We still had 14 shots. I still want the quality of chances to improve, that’ll come with time.”