Attitude will be key for Shrewsbury, insists Sam Ricketts

Town are aiming to get back to winning ways at Stanley after a defeat and draw since their opening-day victory over Portsmouth.

Ricketts’ side are 12th in the early League One table, having scored and conceded just once in three games.

Stanley’s tight Wham Stadium can be a difficult place to contend with and Town boss Ricketts reckons tonight’s hosts use their unglamorous tag to their advantage as added motivation, stressing that his side must be mentally right to deal with John Coleman’s side’s energy.

“I think there’s an element of that,” said Ricketts when asked about Stanley’s hard-working reputation.

“You’ve got to be mentally ready to. If you go to Accrington and win the game then you know you’ve earned it.

“You can’t just turn up there and win, because they’ll certainly be up for it.

“It’s one you need to be ready for, mentally ready as much as anything, to put your body and mind on the game for 90 minutes.”

Stanley have began the league campaign with a draw and a defeat.

Ricketts still has injury concerns among his ranks. Romain Vincelot, who missed Saturday’s Rochdale stalemate with a nerve injury, is being assessed. Daniel Udoh (quad) has a chance of making the squad.

“They’re full of enthusiasm, energy and hunger. They do and can move the ball pretty well to be fair to them,” he added.

“Probably the biggest threat is that everyone goes there thinking that, as a glamour tie, you could be playing against Sunderland one week and then Accrington the next and that no-one really gets up for Accrington as much as Sunderland.