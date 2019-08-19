Sam Ricketts eyes up Shrewsbury striker deal to help in '50-50 games'

Town are desperate to add at least one more centre-forward to their ranks after firing another blank against Rochdale in Saturday’s 0-0 draw, making it one goal scored and one conceded in three league games.

The tight clash rested on a knife-edge for much of the encounter with both sides having chances to win it. A late flag chalked off what appeared a late Rochdale winner, but Town defended well again.

The transfer window shuts two weeks today and Ricketts is after a forward to fill the vacant No.9 shirt and help bring goals to his side, admitting that the next day or so could pave the way for movement.

Asked if he was close to any deals, the boss replied: “I’m not sure, I think the next couple of days will be the big tell on that.

“We’ll keep persevering in trying to get the final one or two more players we’re striving for.

“The defence have been here the longest and are looking the soundest at the minute. The midfield will only improve with players returning from injuries and these new lads getting up to speed. Then we’re trying to add another element to the team as well.”

When told fans are desperate to see a new striker holding the No.9 shirt and asked if a move was on his radar, Ricketts replied: “Yes. We are always in the market for good players. We’re trying to see what’s available and what we can do to bring in that next line in the team to improve that.”

“Possibly it could be (a loan), it depends on what becomes available. The idea with loan players is you try to develop players you wouldn’t be able to purchase. With that loan slot left it means we’re open for a loan or permanent. We’re keen to get someone who will compliment what we’ve got.”

Rochdale dominated the possession stats against Shrewsbury but both sides had periods of dominance when they could have won the game. Ricketts takes his side to face Accrington Stanley tomorrow evening and the boss feels there has been little in games so far this term.

He added: “I think what we’re seeing at the minute is a lot of 50-50 games. Speaking to managers in this league a lot of the games are 50-50.

“Here aAgainst Portsmouth last year we were probably the better team and get beat. This year it’s probably more 50-50 and we win it.

“It’s 50-50 at MK Dons and we lose when we shouldn’t and easily could’ve won.

“And on Saturday we have a free header through Steve Morison and then Fey has a chance. We’ve had opportunities to score but then so have they.

“The games are 50-50, I want to get a team to have control so it’s not so much of a 50-50 game and instead is as much in our favour as we can.”

“And that will come, it takes a bit of time as well.”