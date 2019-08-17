Shrewsbury Town 0-0 Rochdale – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Shrewsbury reporter Lewis Cox rates how Sam Ricketts' players fared.

Max O'Leary - The on-loan goalkeeper was probably tested more than in either two previous league games. Mostly as Rochdale put bodies on him from set-pieces. Most punches were sufficient. Some routine saved made. 6

Omar Beckles - Had a couple of nervy moments with a slack pass or loose touch that seem to owe to concentration but carried other defensive duties out solidly. 6

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Was big and strong against his former club in the heart of Shrews' defence. Composed with his timing in when he gets a foot in. Continues to encourage and look a snip of a signing. 7

Aaron Pierre - Strong case for Town star man again. Looks at times like he defends with ease. Half-a-dozen occasion he cleared danger effortlessly. Stunning bicycle kick not far wide and carries ball brilliantly. 7

Donald Love - Continues to look a solid defensive option for Town albeit in the right wing-back role that demands going forward. Put in some strong challenges. Willing runner. Final ball lacked. 6

Dave Edwards - Hope he gets up to speed with games and may take time given ankle surgery. No lack of effort or commitment but didn't provide a spark on the ball. 6

Sean Goss - Thrown in for a full debut barely 24 hours after signing on the dotted line and can be pleased after very little pre-season. Clearly wants to dictate from deep with his passing range. Excellent set-piece which Morison should have scored from. Faded. 7

Advertising

Luke McCormick - Not afraid to get stuck in in what was a fourth start in four games but didn't see enough attacking intent from him. Learning the game and understandably tires. Subbed off before the hour. 6

Ryan Giles - The one to rival Pierre for Town star man. Took him a little while to grow into it but was a threat every time. Way too quick for poor Jimmy Keohane at right-back. Final ball did, this time, just miss its target. 7

Shaun Whalley - Not his busiest afternoon but still a thorn and menace to Rochdale. Alongside Giles he was the hosts' biggest threat, particularly in the first period. Good strike in build up to Okenabirhie chance. Almost tried too much at times. Booked for diving. 7

Steve Morison - Will have wanted to contribute more. Had his side's first shot on target with a volley into the ground but easy for keeper. Fans noticed some frustrated reactions as it didn't go his way. Needs more accurate service. 6

Advertising

Subs:

Louis Thompson (McCormick, 57) - Good instant impact with a strong tackle but didn't see enough to make judgement. Not had any pre-season. 6

Fejiri Okenabirhie (Morison, 63) - A lot of running and no lack of effort. His one big moment was skewed just wide. 6

Brad Walker (Goss, 90+1) - N/A

Subs not used: Murphy (gk), Golbourne, Barnett, Rowland.