Shrewsbury v Rochdale preview: How Vincelot fought hard to Romain in England

Times got tougher when funds for hotel accommodation ran dry and the Frenchman faced the possibility of either sleeping under a bridge or going back across the Channel.

Mercifully, he was put in touch with a compatriot in London, Cédric, who offered him a room. The duo would sometimes scrape together just £10 to eat each month.

Shortly after, Vincelot had done enough to earn a deal at Dagenham & Redbridge. He made his debut at Shrewsbury’s New Meadow. At the end of that season he won the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

In those difficult early months, where his use of English was basic, Vincelot would badger his friend to ensure calls were being made to secure a club.

After arriving to these shores with a few years’ French lower-league experience, a bag of clothes and little else, Vincelot has impressively carved out a fine career for himself at Leyton Orient, Coventry and Bradford.

He made his English football bow in Shropshire and it is fitting that Vincelot, his partner and new-born daughter Romy June have moved to Shrewsbury – where he is enjoying the Quarry and other settings.

Now, at 33, he still feels in top nick from looking after himself and says his willpower and determination is as strong as ever. After a ‘mistake’ in joining League Two Crawley, Vincelot is back showing his attributes in the third tier under a former team-mate as manager.

“It was always quite famous to play in England. You have to battle for points,” said Vincelot, who will remain in Sam Ricketts’ side for the visit of Rochdale tomorrow, his third start from three league outings.

Advertising

“I took the decision to come and thought it would be easier because I played Championship in France and was 22.

“I thought I should get a trial and I didn’t have the right connections at the time. It took a lot of months.”

Vincelot, from Poitiers, near La Rochelle in mid-west France, followed Eric Cantona’s exploits at Leeds and Manchester United as a youngster.

“I was thinking ‘I can’t go back’ but at the same time I ran out of money for hotels. Someone knew this guy who was a French lad and we became best friends since,” the Marseille fan added.

Advertising

“We shared everything. He gave me his room so I could sleep. We were eating together and counting the money we had at the end of the month. Maybe 10 (pounds).”

Vincelot and Ricketts were Coventry team-mates in 2015/16 and the Welsh boss helped the midfielder escape an ill-judged drop down to League Two Crawley.

“He knew I left Bradford with one year left to go to Crawley because I had a new-born. He knew I wasn’t giving up,” he added.

“Being there was easy for family. Then I realised I’d made a mistake. He knew I was hungry to come back to a good club.”

Predicted team:

Shrewsbury (3-5-2): O'Leary; Beckles, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre; Love, Edwards, Vincelot, McCormick, Giles; Whalley, Morison.

Subs: Murphy, Golbourne, Barnett, Rowland, Walker, Okenabirhie, Udoh.