Shrewsbury Town snap up ex-Manchester United man Sean Goss

Goss made six appearances for QPR, who he joined in 2017 from Manchester United.

He has also had loan spells at Rangers and St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

"I spoke to a few of the boys here and a few of the boys that had been here previously and everyone had great things to say about the club so when the opportunity came up it was a hard one to turn down. I’m buzzing to be here," said Goss.

"Town fans can expect me to get on the ball, be creative and give my all every week.”

Goss' signing for an undisclosed fee comes hot on the heels of Town's capture of Louis Thompson on loan from Norwich.

Sean Goss First Interview - Town TV

"Sean is a young player who, for one reason or another, it hasn't quite happened for him at QPR", boss Sam Ricketts told the club website.

"He has a great pedigree coming through at Man United, has great ability on the ball and technically very good with a great left foot.

Advertising

"He is someone who will bring something different to the midfield, someone who can get on the ball and get us playing a little bit.

"He will be good at getting us to switch play which will really complement what we are trying to do.

"I don't just want to bring anyone in, Sean will come in with a range of passing which will help our play with wingbacks.

"We need to be switching the ball more than what we are, to really make our system work.

"Hopefully they can both hit the ground running and be a big part of what we are trying to do."