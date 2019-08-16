Sam Ricketts bemoans Shrewsbury's growing injury list

Defender Scott Golbourne took the casualty list up to seven after just three games of the season when he limped out of Tuesday’s League Cup defeat to Rotherham. It means Ricketts’ squad is rather threadbare for tomorrow’s visit of Rochdale, who are unbeaten this season.

Three first-team players, Ro-Shaun Williams (hamstring), Ollie Norburn (knee and ankle) and Josh Laurent (quad), are estimated to be back in three weeks, with Ricketts still busy in the transfer market as he eyes at least a couple more additions before the deadline in two weeks.

Ricketts said: “We are carrying injuries and don’t have the most depth, which is fine. But when you’re missing two players from the same position in Ollie Norburn – one of the best in the league – and Josh Laurent – who made an impact against Portsmouth – we’re very light and very delicate.

“We have to manage this game and the next few games while everyone is coming back and be positive and go forward. Rochdale are playing a different brand of football this season, they’re quite exciting to watch. It’ll be a good test.”

Ricketts admitted some of the ‘freak’ injuries have been anomalies and says there is nothing he would have changed.

“We’ve not asked too much of the players, it’s just really, really unfortunate,” he said.