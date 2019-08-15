Shrewsbury Town interest in Sean Goss as Sam Ricketts eyes a new signing before Rochdale visit

German-born Goss, 23, is understood to be available on a free transfer from Championship side Queens Park Rangers, where he is contracted until next summer.

He has had loan spells from The Rs to Scottish clubs Rangers and, last season, St Johnstone, but managed just six appearances in two-and-a-half years for his parent club.

Goss joined Manchester United's academy from Exeter City in 2012 and was highly-rated. The left-footed central midfielder, who is known for his set-piece ability, was seen as a natural successor to Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.

Town are light in midfield after initially looking well-stocked earlier in the summer. But injuries to key players Ollie Norburn and Josh Laurent have Ricketts' side looking light on options.

Ricketts did not to rule out interest in Goss. He said: "Yes. He's a player with ability but then there's many others out there as well.

"He's a name that gets surfaced around with 20 others I get text every day."

But with Salop short on options due to injuries ahead of Rochdale's visit, their third League One contest of the season, Ricketts said there could be movement in the next 24 hours or so.

"There's plenty of work going on. Whether there's something to announce in the next couple of days we'll wait and see," the boss added.

"We're continuing to look to push on and improve the squad, especially with injuries we've got at the minute there's a couple of areas we're desperate to reinforce."

"Yes, possibly," Ricketts added on whether a new face could arrive before Saturday. "If we could just to reinforce a little bit because we are a little bit light due to injuries.

"We'll see if we can do something, but we have to make sure they're the right players coming in. We can't just sign players for the sake of it. They need to add something to the team."

Other midfielders linked with Town and of interest to Ricketts are Fulham's Tayo Edun and Bristol City's Liam Walsh, who started and scored in the Robins' League Cup tie this week.