Shrews Views - episode 2: How long is that injury list?!
Welcome to the all-new Shrews Views Podcast, brought to you by the Shropshire Star team!
In this new fortnightly podcast we'll discuss all things Shrewsbury Town, featuring regular hosts Luke Hatfield and Nathan Judah, alongside Salop reporter Lewis Cox (and maybe the odd guest!)
This week, Luke and Lewis talk through the start of the season, as well as taking an in-depth look injuries bugging the Salop side.
You can tune into the podcast every other week, make sure to ask your questions or comment on the latest episode by emailing Shropshirepodcast@shropshirestar.co.uk.
Music: www.Purple-Planet.com
