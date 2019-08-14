Shrewsbury 0-4 Rotherham – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Town reporter Lewis Cox rates the Shrewsbury players as boss Sam Ricketts made eight changes to the side that lost 1-0 at MK Dons in League One.

Joe Murphy - No goalkeeper can be happy with conceding four. Some were saveable. Debut to forget. 4

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - His toughest outing yet in blue and amber. Made more errors that we've seen thus far in league but a disjointed night around him. Caught out by Kyle Vassell for opener and clearance charged down for second goal. 4

Luke Waterfall - Not on pitch long enough. But in defence that shipped one and then got a head injury with Carlton Morris leading to second. N/A

Omar Beckles - Looked solid when he came on at MK Dons but at times looked to be struggling with pace of evening with some sloppy errors which included times out of position. Went to left-back in the second half. 4

Ryan Barnett - Not afraid to get forward from right wing-back position and have a couple of shots. Some crosses from advanced positions but really tested defensively. Very tough for a youngster. 5

Brad Walker - Looked off the pace and low on confidence, not helped by mistakes on ball. One shot blocked first half one way wide second half. Slow. 4

James Rowland - The bright spark for Town. Really lively. Can hold his head high. Fans chanted his name. A shame in the context of chastening 4-0 defeat. 7

Luke McCormick - Showed flashes of what he possesses with a couple of lively bursts forward but some slack moments. He needs consistency. 5

Scott Golbourne - Rotherham had some joy down his left side in the first period. Had little impact going forward. Came off injured at half-time. 4

Steve Morison - Largely anonymous with the armband when he needed to be more of a central figure for a young and inexperienced side. 4

Fejiri Okenabirhie - Could not fault his effort and work rate at all but little joy with it. Some loose touches need to be tightened. Ran a lot, but very little joy. 5

Subs:

Aaron Pierre (Waterfall, 6) - Manager wanted to give him a rest and he managed most of his basic defending OK. 6

Shaun Whalley (Golbourne, 45) - Injected a spark into things but game was already beyond Town. Couldn't wrestle it back his side's way. 6

Ryan Giles (Morison, 77) - Game was a procession by that point. N/A

Subs not used: O'Leary (gk), Vincelot, Love, Taylor.