Losing has to hurt as Shrewsbury look for winning mentality, says boss Sam Ricketts

Town were dealt their first defeat of the new season as a deflected added-time winner earned hosts MK Dons a 1-0 win at Stadium MK.

In an even game short on opportunities, Ricketts’ side – hoping to build on their impressive opening win against Portsmouth – were deserving of a point, but got hit by Rhys Healey’s dramatic sucker-punch, which flicked in off the unfortunate Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

Ricketts bemoaned his team’s lack of luck after the game as well as number of refereeing calls, believing his side could had been awarded at least two penalties.

Asked if he saw enough things to remain confident in his side’s start, the manager replied: “No, no, it gets to you.

“Losing is not nice, we want that winning mentality where winning is everything and losing isn’t what you want to do.

“Losing hurts regardless of how well you think you played or what you could’ve got out the game.

“Losing has to hurt because we’re in the game to win and we enjoy it when we win. When we lose it hurts in equal measure.

“When we wake up on Monday morning we must be focused on getting ready for the game tomorrow.”

Advertising

It is a quick turnaround for Town as they prepare for tomorrow evening’s EFL Cup first round tie at home to Rotherham.

Shrewsbury will likely be without defender Ro-Shaun Williams as the club check the full extent of the hamstring injury that forced him off 12 minutes into the Dons defeat.

It is the first meeting of Town and the Millers since the play-off final in 2018.

Ricketts added on his defender’s injury: “It’s a real disappointment, I just hope it’s not too bad for him and the team.”