MK Dons 1-0 Shrewsbury Town – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Town reporter Lewis Cox assesses the visiting players' performances.

Max O'Leary - Barely had anything to do as he was again protected by an assured defensive display in front of him, although MK Dons were limited as an attacking force. Had no chance with winner after deflection wrong-footed him. 6

Ro-Shaun Williams - His afternoon latest 12 minutes. A nice long ball and run out of defence. But worrying to see him trudge off injured. N/A

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - Continued the early stages of his Town career as he's started it – by barely putting a foot wrong. Desperate shame as it was his head that deflected Rhys Healey's tame strike past Max O'Leary late on. 7

Aaron Pierre - Impressive again with another strong display. Rarely beaten in a one on one and got across well to cover. One of Town's best players in an unremarkable game. Looks every inch a top League One defender. 7

Donald Love - A bustling and busy display by Town's new right wing-back. He spoke in the week about being a right-back and defensive-minded first and foremost but he has energy and enthusiasm to get up and down the flank. Steady in possession. Some wayward long shots. 7

Dave Edwards - On another day the Shrews skipper could have easily scored his first goals since returning to the club in January. He was so unfortunate to see a first-half bundle knocked on to the crossbar before a terrific volley was well saved late on. Improved after a tough start at Stadium MK. 7

Romain Vincelot - Probably not as eye-catching as his impressive performance against Portsmouth but that was because MK Dons were not the same attacking force. Vincelot remained strong in the tackle, a calming presence and neat on the ball. Looking an effective option. 6

Luke McCormick - Will be learning a lot from his taste of league football in the Town midfield. Had a tough afternoon, not for the want of trying, but lacked a bit of composure in the middle of the park. Too often went for the wrong choice and tired, although never went hiding to his credit. 6

Ryan Giles - What a player Town have on loan for the season. Giles was the real creative force from out on the left flank as he sped past his defender every time before delivering a telling cross. Should've had at least one assist and went close with another rocket late on. 7

Shaun Whalley - Back in the starting line-up and with a message that he's here to stay. So effective, the winger-turned-striker could have won at least two penalties and was a total menace to the Dons backline. He has to fit into this team. 7

Steve Morison - Not as effective as he was against Portsmouth with just a decent first-half chance to speak of, where he could only fire wide with his back to goal. Service was lacking directly behind him in midfield but Morison was unable to get on the end of good crosses. 6

Subs:

Omar Beckles (Williams, 12) - Came in from the cold early on and stood firm like his defensive team-mates. Took his chance in the side well. 7

Fejiri Okenabirhie (Morison, 78) - Some decent touches but no telling impact. 6

Brad Walker (McCormick, 78) - Didn't affect things. 6

Subs not used: Murphy (gk), Golbourne, Rowland, Eisa.