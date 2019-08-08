Steve Morison turns Shrewsbury Town loan into permanent switch from Millwall

The experienced striker, who turns 36 at the end of this month, was initially signed by former Wales international team-mate Sam Ricketts on a season-long loan from Millwall.

But Morison has left The Den, where he had a year left on his deal after triggering an extension last season, to complete a permanent move to Shropshire after impressing in his early Town displays.

The move means that Shrewsbury are down to three loan signings – Morison, Max O'Leary and Luke McCormick – rather than four, allowing Ricketts more room to work the loan market. Just five players are permitted to be involved in a League One matchday squad.

Ricketts said: "It's really good for us. Moro's come in and really enjoyed it, he's hit the ground running.

"Between us we decided to make the loan a permanent deal. It shows he's enjoying it here and wants to stay certainly for the rest of this season.

"He's loved it since he's come in."

The forward has showed promising signs and impressed fans with his powerful and clever front play, linking up well with Fejiri Okenabirhie in the pre-season friendlies.

Ricketts is still keen to bolster his frontline with one other centre-forward before Shrewsbury's transfer deadline on September 2.