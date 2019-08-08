Bernard McNally: Ryan Giles rocket made me recall some classics

We were under pressure but Shaun Whalley’s short free-kick set Giles up for his wondergoal and our winner against Pompey.

It made me think of one I hit when we won at Stamford Bridge. I struck one from 23 yards and just remember it flying in. Somebody also reminded me of a Wolves game at Boxing Day where one of mine flew in after a clearance.

Ross MacLaren had a tremendous strike on him, he could really hit a ball. Tony Kelly too. It made me think of those.

It was a really positive result for Sam Ricketts and Town. To get three points against the promotion favourite is tremendous.

I was delighted to see the new team for the first time and see how defensively solid we were. I thought our three central defenders were magnificent throughout.

It looks like we can build on sure foundations if they can continue to defend like that. The good start has given everybody confidence and faith in what Sam is doing.

Town will not play teams like Portsmouth every week. You’re hoping they can go and command games, I’m sure that will come.

Sam is looking at sorting out his strongest side and, for me, Whalley is in that team. It’s on record that I really think he’s a very, very good player. In some way he needs to be in the side.

Advertising

When you have a Shaun Whalley, you don’t want him on the bench, you want your best players out there.

It’s finding that thing that suits everybody and hopefully that happens over the weeks and months, so we look secure and defence and creative moving forward.

I know Ollie Norburn coming back will be a big asset, I’m a big fan of his. And I liked what Steve Morison brought to us. He will help a lot this season with the way he can win balls.

What we need is somebody working off him, that’s what young players like Fejiri Okenabirhie must learn.

Advertising

There’s optimism after Saturday. We as fans – myself included – can easily get pessimistic but it could be a good season for us, especially if the manager gets the other one or two players he’s after. Kenny Jackett said we were dark horses and that’s good to hear.

n There’s a lot of positivity at the New Bucks Head this season and to hear the crowd of 1,500-plus against Kidderminster on Tuesday proves that.

The fans seem to have continued their feelgood factor from last season and it helps the Bucks are at home on Saturday so fans can continue to back Gavin Cowan’s men.