Shrewsbury Town 1 Portsmouth 0 - Report and pictures

A physical, cagey encounter was midway through the second half when Wolves loanee Giles, a Shropshire lad from Telford, belted a thunderbolt from 30 yards into the opposite top corner as the Meadow erupted.

It may be the opening day but the 19-year-old may just have wrapped up Shrewsbury’s goal of the season.

Giles’ strike lit up the occasion and earned Sam Ricketts’ Town a quite brilliant three points against a fancied Pompey side who, while in control for the most, created very little as Salop’s solid backline repelled them expertly.

Talk about getting your season off to the best start with a statement of intent.

The winner will be remembered as one of the best goals the stadium has seen for a number of years and the image of the teenager darting off to celebrate on his Shrewsbury debut will live long in the memory.

Ricketts and his side would surely have taken a worthy 0-0 draw against impressive visitors but were in dreamland at snatching all three as one of seven debutants on the day stole the headlines.

While Giles’ stunning strike was the difference, Shrewsbury were just as grateful for their three centre-halves Ro-Shaun Williams, Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Aaron Pierre, who were simply sensational.

On this showing, Shrewsbury have a defence and goalkeeper in Max O’Leary up to the task of exciting many Salopians this season.

There was no hiding the familiar and palpable sense of optimism and encouragement around the Meadow as 3pm approached.

The fact that Town were hosting heavyweights Portsmouth, one of the favourites for promotion after making big signings, did not dampen home fans’ spirits.

Salopians had been encouraged by a decent pre-season, where many of Ricketts’ nine new recruits had caught the eye.

Seven of those were handed debuts on the opening day as the manager fielded the same XI that beat Dundee United 2-1 in the final friendly last weekend.

There were competitive Meadow bows for goalkeeper O’Leary, defensive pair Ebanks-Landell and Pierre, wing-backs Donald Love and Giles, midfielder Luke McCormick and striker Steve Morison.

Indeed only Williams, Dave Edwards - who was made captain - Romain Vincelot and Fejiri Okenabirhie were involved having been at the club last term.

New keeper Joe Murphy overcame his broken foot to make the bench where he was joined by midfielder Josh Laurent, also back from an injury. Shaun Whalley was on the bench but there was no place for Luke Waterfall, with reports surfacing of a move to League Two Grimsby Town.

Kenny Jackett’s Pompey, beaten play-off semi-finalists last term, gave debuts to four of their eight new signings, including marquee forward Josh Marquis, who joined on Wednesday from Doncaster for a reported £2million.

The familiar figure of James Bolton, who left Salop for Pompey at the beginning of the summer, was only fit enough for the bench. Former Town keeper Craig MacGillivray began in

goal.

On-loan Rangers man Ross McCrorie, who was linked with Shrews in the summer, started for the away side.

A sold-out Portsmouth end brought a great atmosphere to Shropshire ahead of kick-off, with anticipation from all four stands leaking on to the pitch.

The visitors were searching for a first opening-day win on the road since 1988 - where they won at Gay Meadow. Ricketts’ men had to improve on a record of just one opening-day win in eight attempts.

The Town boss looked on all suited from the touchline, now made over with new blue turf sporting the club’s logo, as skipper Edwards rallied the troops in a huddle ahead of kick-off.

Perhaps predictably, Pompey fed off their fans’ wall of noise and dominated possession early on, with a couple of corners worrying Town - Vincelot making one strong block.

If there were any questions of the test that lay ahead of Town they were strengthened inside 15 minutes as the visitors looked strong and switched on all over the park.

Town did not panic at the back and remained resolute as they withheld early pressure. For all of which Portsmouth only had a Tom Naylor shot at O’Leary from distance.

Shrewsbury were cautious getting forward after a nervy start where they needed to rely on a little more confidence getting forward.

But they found their feet, with Chelsea loan youngster McCormick not afraid to try an inventine pass. His deep cross was headed wide by Pierre.

Morison was growing in stature as Town fans chanted his name. The wily forward bullied defender Christian Burgess off the ball and rifled a left-footed half-volley just over from distance as the home crowd grew excited.

Ricketts’ me grew into the encounter as powerful Portsmouth’s early vigour cooled off. The lively McCormick was showing his confidence and ability with a couple of dangerous set-pieces that the visitors defended.

Pompey wrestled back control as the first period wore on as they came at Town without creating anything clear-cut as Salop’s centre-halves impressed with numerous blocks, while O’Leary looked assured from a number of crosses from wide areas.

The pattern of play did not differ after the break as Pompey attacked the end that housed their vociferous fans, who cranked up the noise levels after the re-start.

But aside from clawing away Lee Brown’s dangerous cross, O’Leary was again untested, largely thanks to the three giant central defenders in front of him.

Jackett sent on Bolton and experienced frontman Brett Pitman to make a difference shortly after the break while Ricketts brought Laurent on for McCormick for some fresh impetus.

Laurent, playing his first football since injury in Portugal, made a telling contribution with fresh legs.

Ricketts then introduced Whalley for the ineffective Okenabirhie just after the hour mark. Winger whalley went up top with Morison.

The second half had reached its mid-point and was locked in a stalemate where the visitors were were in charge without threatening.

And there looked absolutely no danger as Whalley won a free-kick midway through the Pompey half.

He threatened to float a ball into the box as Portsmouth’s grey-shirted defence took shape, but quick-thinking from the No.7 picked out a short pass to nearby Giles, standing out to his left more than 30 yards out, and the Wolves cub took centre stage.

He took a touch or two heading forward unmarked before unwinding his talented left leg and unleashing something remarkable.

The strike arrowed straight into the far top corner. The classy Craig MacGillivray in goal, formerly of Salop, got nowhere near with his full outstretched dive.

Giles’ rocket looked destined for the top right corner and flew in within fractions of a second as the Meadow erupted and the wide-eyed youngster from Telford legged it off in celebration.

It was fairytale stuff on his league debut and one of the best Shrewsbury goals this stadium has witnessed in many a year.

Town’s tails were up as the Meadow decibel levels reached fever pitch. Crosses from Morison and Laurent were not far from their targets as Whalley buzzed around with enthusiasm.

Portsmouth continued to come with set-pieces, having lost count of the number of corners and set-pieces that were flung into the Town box.

The one time the hosts were caught out, the reliable figure of Ebanks-Landell made a telling contribution as big as Giles’.

Marcus Harness played it short to Marquis and his snapshot half-volley was heading in across O’Leary.

But there was Ebanks-Landell to somehow turn the ball away from the goal with a brilliant stretched block. It was goal-saving stuff.

With that it felt that lady luck may be wearing blue and amber colours on the opening day.

Things got edgy late on, particular when referee Charles Breakspear and his assistants found six minutes to add on - which turned into nine minutes - and Pompey saw added time effort fly across goal and over the bar.

But Ricketts’ side held on and boy did they deserve to after a fantastic defensive display.

Teams:

Shrewsbury Town (3-5-2):

O’Leary; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre; Love, Vincelot, Edwards ©, McCormick (Laurent, 53), Giles; Morison (Eisa, 89), Okenabirhie (Whalley, 63).

Subs not used: Murphy (gk), Golbourne, Beckles, Walker.

Portsmouth (4-2-3-1):

MacGillivray; Walker (Bolton, 53), Downing, Burgess, Brown; McCrorie, Naylor; Harness (Harrison, 75), Evans © (Pitman, 53), Curtis; Marquis.

Subs not used: Bass (gk), Haunstrup, Close, Cannon.

Referee: Charles Breakspear

Attendance: 7,880 (1,714 Portsmouth fans)