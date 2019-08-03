Romain Vincelot hailed as Shrewsbury Town role model

The 33-year-old is seen as a key figure in the dressing room by Ricketts, who played with the Frenchman at Coventry several years ago.

Vincelot has played for Brighton, Leyton Orient and Bradford too since moving to the country a decade ago, and started games for Salop over pre-season.

“Romain as a character and a person is second to none,” said Ricketts.

“His desire to play football is fantastic.

“His story is amazing. Any young footballer should listen to his story, what he had to do.

“He was sleeping on someone’s mattress in London (when he moved over to England), sharing a bed with some guy he didn’t really know for six weeks, because he didn’t have any money.

“They were putting their money together at the end of the week, having a fiver to last them for the week for food between the two of them.

“When you talk about desire to be a footballer, that typifies it – and you can probably see that in his game.

“He gives every ounce of effort – blood, sweat and tears – and you can’t ask for more than that.”

Ricketts also had some kind words for another of Town’s older heads, striker Steve Morison – signed on loan from Millwall for the season.

“Steve is someone who has had a very good career and had to work his way up the leagues,” he said.

“He was working in London and playing part-time football through to his mid-20s, so he has a lot of experience to pass on.

“And he gives us another dimension. We can play into Steve. He gives us a real threat.

“You want those experienced players and the right senior pros, and I think we have that blend.”

The Salop chief also provided an update on midfielder Anthony Grant, who has been ordered to train with the youth team and is on the transfer list because of an undisclosed issue.

When asked if there have been any bids come in for the 32-year-old former Chelsea man, Ricketts added: “No. There’s nothing imminent happening there. We’ve still got another month.

“Whether things will progress in that time, I’m not sure. But there’s nothing imminent.”