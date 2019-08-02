Shrewsbury Town v Portsmouth: Steve Morison eyeing another trip down Wembley Way

Having arrived on loan from Millwall, the 35-year-old would love to begin with a win – and then score the goals to get Town to Wembley for the play-off final, which the club reached two terms ago.

“I want to score more goals. I want to replicate the returns I’ve had in League One before,” said Morison, when asked what his targets are.

“I’ve had three years in League One and haven’t failed to get to Wembley yet.

“That’s where I’d like to be in May, let’s see if we can keep this season going until the end of May.”

Morison comes in with great pedigree, having been capped by Wales 20 times and having had a spell in the Premier League with Norwich City.

He is a legend at Millwall and could have stayed put as his career dwindled down. That’s just not in his nature, though.

“’I’ve really enjoyed myself. I needed the change, but some people are scared of change,” said Morison.

“I can still do this, I still want to do this. That’s why I’m here.

“I’ve not missed a day’s training, I’ve played every game I’ve been asked.

“I haven’t scored as much over the past couple of years, that has been frustrating.

“But you have your ups and downs and hopefully I now can have an up year.

“I’m here to win football games, and if I can score goals along the way it’s a bonus.

“If you get the ball in and around me and play to my strengths, I like to think I’m tricky to play against.”

Town head into tomorrow’s clash against Pompey at Montgomery Waters Meadow having won their final pre-season friendly there last weekend, beating Dundee United 2-1.

Fejiri Okenabirhie got both goals, with Morison setting one of them up.

Summing up the preparations over the summer, Morison said: “It’s been great. They are a fantastic bunch of lads.

“The big one was the Dundee game as you get more of an idea what the team is going to be doing against Portsmouth.

“It’s come together quite nicely. We’ve come through it pretty good.”

And what does Morison think about Portsmouth?

Well, he acknowledges Salop could not have asked for a much tougher test to begin the season with. But he is relishing the challenge. After all, if Pompey are one of the favourites for promotion, why can’t Town be the surprise package?

“Portsmouth are a strong team, it doesn’t get much tougher, but we need to make everything count in our favour,” added Morison.

“They’ve got new players, and we have, and we’re the unknown quantity. Everybody is expecting Portsmouth to do something, but there’s less expectation on us from the outside.

“The expectation we have is what we put on ourselves, and we’ll be going out there to get three points.”

The opposition: Pompey will be in promotion mix

John Marquis is one of Portsmouth's new signings.

Portsmouth appear to have more strength in depth this season, but will they have the same star quality?

Kenny Jackett has lost his two best players from last campaign, which included Checkatrade Trophy glory and defeat in the play-offs.

Defender Matt Clarke has moved to Premier League side Brighton and Jamal Lowe last night sealed a switch to Championship outfit Wigan.

But it is far from all doom and gloom for Pompey, though, as Clarke moved on for a fee of around £5million – and Jackett has been able to spend significantly on reinforcements.

A total of eight fresh faces have arrived at Fratton Park, with the most significant arrival being that of striker John Marquis from Doncaster.

Marquis scored 61 goals in 134 league games for Rovers and joins Portsmouth on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee thought to be in the region of £2m.

Winger Marcus Harness has been snapped up from Burton Albion for £900,000, too, while Ellis Harrison – who might not even start tomorrow – has joined from Ipswich for £400,000.

Given those fees, it is fair to expect Pompey to be where they were last season, mixing it up at the top end of the table. Ross McCrorie, another summer signing, on loan from Rangers, has caught the eye over pre-season and should start in midfield.

Long-time No.10 Gareth Evans should be in from the off tomorrow too.

But Portsmouth’s former Salop stars are not likely to feature from the start.

James Bolton has not nailed down the right-back berth over the summer due to a knock so is expected to be on the bench, while Bryn Morris is still struggling with a groin injury.

Sean Raggett (elbow), Ryan Williams (calf)and Jack Whatmough (knee) are also set to miss out.

Likely line-up:

Likely line-up

Subs: Murphy, Beckles, Golbourne, Walker, Udoh, Rowland, Whalley.

Portsmouth: (4-2-3-1) MacGillivray; Walkes, Downing, Burgess, Brown; Naylor, McCrorie; Harness, Evans, Curtis; Marquis

Memory lane:

Shrewsbury made it four consecutive wins after coming from behind to beat Portsmouth at the Meadow in this League Two fixture in October 2014.

It was the visitors who struck first as early as the third minute when Mickey Demetriou was ajudged to have handled in the area and Jed Wallace tucked away the resulting penalty.

Town were level 10 minutes later when James Wesolowski drilled home his first goal for the club.

And the winner was worthy of deciding any match as defender Connor Goldson unleashed a 30-yard effort that flew into the top corner of the net.

Key battle:

Gareth Evans is Portsmouth’s long-serving No.10 and makes Kenny Jackett’s team tick. Town’s most deep-lying midfielder will be tasked with keeping him quiet, and that man is likely to be Romain Vincelot.

Sam Ricketts had some kind words for Vincelot in his pre-match press conference, praising his character and work ethic after fighting his way back from injury.

And the Frenchman will certainly have to cover plenty of ground to keep Evans, who likes to float between the lines and make killer passes, quiet at Montgomery Waters Meadow.