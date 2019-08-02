Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury Town are ready to go

Ricketts’ new-look Salop get the League One campaign under way tomorrow at Montgomery Waters Meadow having made nine signings in pre-season.

And while a couple more could still come in before the window shuts, the manager is happy with the shape they are in to face Kenny Jackett’s Pompey.

“We’re really pleased. We’ve got just about a month to go, but the vast majority of changes have all been made,” said Ricketts.

“They say it takes three windows and we’re still in the infant stages of me putting my stamp on the team.

“But we’re in a good place and hopefully we can get off to a good start.

“We’re certainly not looking for 10 more players. You never know what will become available, but we’re content with where we are.”

One of the summer signings, goalkeeper Joe Murphy, has trained this week after a foot injury so should be in the squad.

Offering a general injury update, Ricketts said: “We’re pretty good, we’ve got Scott Golbourne and Dave Edwards back playing, Joe Murphy has trained and so has Josh Laurent, which is good.

Advertising

“We’re nearly there. It’s just Ollie (Norburn), Ryan (Sears) and Lenell (John-Lewis) who are the injured ones at the moment.”

Midfielder Norburn was one of the key players last season, but will not be rushed back from a knee injury.

“We’re just assessing as we go along and he’ll be back when he’s right,” said Ricketts.

“We’ve got a great medical team, so we’ll watch how Ollie reacts.

Advertising

“We’ll push him as much as we can while also maintaining that we want him back when he’s right.”

Ricketts has a good idea of what to expect from Jackett’s side tomorrow, having played under him as captain when Wolves won League One in 2013/14.

Pompey won the Checkatrade Trophy last season and lost in the play-off semi-finals and, when asked how Town are approaching the clash, Ricketts added: “Head on. We’re looking forward to it.

“They’re one of the favourites for promotion, they’ve recruited heavily after losing in the play-offs.

“The expectation is on them. But we’re pretty clear on how we want to play, what we’re trying to do and, once the players cross that white line, I’m comfortable we’ll get a result.”