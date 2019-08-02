Kenny Jackett: Shrewsbury Town could be promotion dark horses

Jackett is impressed by the summer recruitment carried out by Sam Ricketts at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The pair know each other well, with Ricketts having played under Jackett at both Swansea and Wolves.

Portsmouth are again expected to be among the contenders for promotion, having missed out through the play-offs last season.

Jackett believes Town, involved in a relegation scrap last term, could be among their rivals at the top.

He said: "If you're looking at Shrewsbury, they look like they’re quite a strong squad, quite a deep squad and will have their own ideas of being successful this season.

“There’s no reason why not (they can’t be dark horses).

“Looking at them, they have strength in depth and some very good players.

“I thought Sam did well last season. It was tight down at the bottom – almost two-thirds of the division it seemed could have gone down at one stage.

Advertising

“Even on the final day, it was touch and go for many clubs. Shrewsbury will be looking and are capable of going above that. Sam’s assembled a good squad looking at it.”

Ricketts is entering only his second season in management, having replaced John Askey in the Town hotseat last November, following a brief spell in charge of Wrexham.

The 37-year-old won promotion from League Two and League One under Jackett at Swansea and Wolves respectively.

He was Jackett’s first signing after taking over at Molineux in 2013 and captained the team.

Advertising

“I had Sam at Swansea and Wolves and he was a model professional,” said Jackett.

“It hasn’t surprised me he’s gone into coaching and management.

“He did well at Wrexham and will be looking to establish Shrewsbury in and around those play-off places this year.”