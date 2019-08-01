Shrewsbury Town move academy to the Village

Salop under-18s have already been playing their home games there for a couple of years, but will now use the facility for their gym and analysis work.

The academy staff's offices are also moving to the Sports Village from Shrewsbury College's London Road site, which will continue to be the place Town youngsters go to for their education modules.

On moving just a few minutes from the first team's Sundorne Castle training base, academy chief David Longwell said: "When I first came in I was looking at how we can take the standards that bit higher.

"The Sports Village has got a brand new 3g pitch, which has only come into operation in the last week.

"Shrewsbury College have been great for us but we wanted to get the right football base, and I think we have got that here.

“All the staff at Shrewsbury College have been unbelievable, but for us to push on to the next level we feel that this is the right base for us.

"I think it can help me to drive up the standards."