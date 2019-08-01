Shrewsbury starting to gel together believes Ryan Giles

Sam Ricketts’s squad has a new look about it this season after nine new additions and a host of exits.

Town returned to training in June and spent a week together in Portugal, with most of the new boys involved, as the manager wished, in the friendly matches.

Telford-born starlet Giles, on loan from Wolves for the season, is beginning to see signs of a growing togetherness and bond.

“We’re all coming together as a team. We’ve just got to keep gelling, keep working hard. We’re coming together as a good team and unit now,” said Giles, 19.

“I think the Town fans have seen that, there are new faces in and the more we train we’ll come together and have a good season.

“I think the Villa game was a great example, we’ve shown a lot of people that we are coming together.

“The way we performed against a top, top Premier League side was brilliant.

“Of course, it gives you encouragement and that’s the whole point behind it.

Advertising

“We’ve come against some good teams in pre-season and it’s so we can keep learning and keep improving against different oppositions to give us different tests and make us better.”

Giles enjoyed his Montgomery Waters Meadow bow in front of a sold-out crowd and is ready for more come Saturday’s curtain-raiser against Portsmouth.

“It was fantastic to walk out at home with the atmosphere and it’s something different to what I’m used to,” the left wing-back added.

“So it’s posing a new challenge and one I’m really looking forward to.

Advertising

“I’ve come into the group and feel I’ve gelled really well, it’s a fantastic bunch of lads. We’re working as hard as we can to come together and progress.”

Giles was coming through the Wolves age groups when Ricketts captained Wolves to the League One title in 2013/14.

And Ricketts spent time learning his trade as a coach in the Wolves academy after retiring from playing in 2016.

The youngster added on life under Ricketts so far: “He’s been brilliant and shown fantastic management. He’ll continue to push me to be the best I can be and us as a team.

“He’s a manager that you want to work for.”