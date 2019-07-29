Sam Ricketts: More to come from Shrewsbury

The Shrews boss, who saw his men pick up a first summer friendly victory at the final attempt with a 2-1 success over Dundee United, insists his side are at a very early stage and still a ‘work in progress’.

Last season’s 16-goal top scorer Fejiri Okenabirhie netted in both halves as Ricketts’ side came from behind against the Scottish Championship visitors.

Town fans at Montgomery Waters Meadow were encouraged by what they saw and Ricketts was content ahead of Saturday’s League One opening day visit of Portsmouth.

“It’s pleasing (to hear the encouragement). We’re trying to build a team that’s going to win as many games as we can and I think we’ve made really good progress,” said Ricketts.

“But there’s still a long way to go. I still think we’re a big work in progress as players come back and as we get used to playing with each other and the formation.

“But the pleasing thing is you can see some signs and ideas of what we’re trying to do.”

With shy of 3,000 fans inside the Meadow, Ricketts could be heard barking instructions for his players to move the ball and press United whenever the visitors were in possession.

“As a group they’re very good,” added the boss. “They give everything they’ve got. I’m trying to push them because I want us to improve and get as good as we can as quick as we can.

There are really good signs, but still plenty to do.

“Now it’s a question of getting everyone ready physically and mentally for the season. “It’s not going to be plain-sailing but it’s about getting better all the time.”