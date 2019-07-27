Pre-season: Shrewsbury Town 2 Dundee United 1 - Report

Another impressive pre-season outing from Sam Ricketts’ men brought about their first victory of the summer and they did it from behind after the Scottish second tier side took an early lead.

Okenabirhie netted from the spot eight minutes in to level things up after Louis Appere’s spot-kick three minutes previous.

And last season’s top scorer’s brave late diving header from a fine Steve Morison cross won it for Ricketts’ men - who won more plaudits from the home fans encouraged by what they saw.

Credit to the 408 Dundee United supporters who got behind their players all afternoon after the huge trip down from north of the border.

Dave Edwards started and captained Town for the second match running after his comeback outing at Cheltenham in midweek.

Aside from Edwards coming in for Brad Walker in midfield, Ricketts named the same side that impressed against Villa last weekend.

The Shrews boss said in the week that his first XI for next week’s League One curtain-raiser was still undecided and places were up for grabs.

The crowd was considerably smaller than the visit of Villa last Sunday but, despite the West Stand’s closure, there was still a decent atmosphere ahead of kick-off.

And colour was brought to the away end from the Tannadice visitors, sporting their familiar tangerine.

United, managed by former MK Dons boss Robbie Neilson, have already played four competitive fixtures in the Scottish League Cup, with Ricketts keen to face a side well into their preparation.

And the hardy away fans, who had made the 700-mile round trip, were determined to enjoy themselves.

Just three of the team that fell to a humiliating defeat against East Fife in that competition on Tuesday started at Shrewsbury, but it was a side full of first-team squad options.

They made brilliant noise before kick-off and during the opening stages. As did their hosts, particularly the Town fans in safe standing behind the goal. The atmosphere made the game feel like more than a typical warm-up affair.

The visitors rose to the occasion in front of their fans and started well, looking after the ball and not giving Town a kick. It paid off five minutes in as a threaded pass released Appere on the right side of the box and he was brought down by keeper Max O’Leary.

Young striker Appere pulled himself up to finish his low penalty well.

Town woke up in the busy opening exchanges and, three minutes after falling behind from the spot, earned a spot-kick of their own.

Okenabirhie worked himself into the box amid a gaggle of bodies and contact from a United defender saw him tumble to the deck.

Last season’s top scorer picked himself up to convert down the middle to level things.

A watchable opening quarter to the friendly played out with both sides not shy in coming forward.

Ricketts’ men looked the more threatening and Okenabirhie should have doubled his tally minutes later but headed wide from an inch-perfect Ryan Giles delivery from the left.

A moment of individual brilliance from the Scottish Championship side saw Logan Chalmers thump the angle of bar and post with a stunning 25-yard strike.

A chance created straight from Ricketts’ manual saw Morison expertly flick a header on for Donald Love to square for Okenabirhie who teed up Morison for a low strike that was saved by ex-Port Vale keeper Deniz Mahmet.

Luke McCormick, on loan from Chelsea, was busy as an attacking force in Town’s midfield three. He saw one effort from distance deflected wide and skied another one after yet another quality Morison header.

After a fast start from the visitors it was Shrews that looked the stronger side before the break. McCormick brought a diving save from Mehmet with a fierce left-footed drive after strong Aaron Pierre defending.

Edwards and his Town team-mates emerged for the second half, meaning the captain - who enjoyed a busy first half - improved on the 45 minutes he played at Cheltenham.

Town were quicker out the traps for the second period and following Ricketts’ barked instructions to apply pressure to their visitors.

Morison had a couple of bites at the cherry from a McCormick free-kick before his final snapshot was saved by Mehmet.

Town were answering their manager’s demands of hard work and ball movement from side to side and home fans were appreciative.

Experienced striker Morison shot at Mehmet as Shrews bubbled under.

Giles was the one to explode the second period into life with a couple of stunning darts down the left. His delivery into the box, as per the entire of pre-season, was right on the money.

Morison headed one cross wide before another shortly after was deflected off target by Okenabirhie.

The visitors made wholesale changes on the hour and one of those, Paul McMullan, fired a rising shot over on a rare foray forward of otherwise one-way traffic.

One concern for Ricketts was the sight of Pierre trudging off gingerly after a knock to be replaced by Omar Beckles with 20 minutes remaining. Brad Walker came on for Vincelot.

It was an accurate long ball into the back post from Beckles towards Morison, who deceived his defender with a stunning first-touch to reach the byline.

The wily old striker then pitched a delightful cross into the six yard box for partner Okenabirhie to attack with a brave diving header amid numerous bodies to net his second and put Town ahead.

Encouragement had been building in the stands all afternoon with fans impressed at what was on offer ahead of the big kick off in a week. Manager Ricketts delivered when the crowd asked for a wave to aid the feelgood factor in what was another impressive 90 minute workout.

O’Leary was in place late on to make a crucial save from Nicky Clark’s header to ensure Town did pick up a crucial victory to round off their summer.

Shrewsbury Town (3-5-2):

O’Leary; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre (Beckles, 71); Love, Vincelot (Walker, 71), McCormick, Edwards ©, Giles; Okenabirhie (Whalley, 77), Morison.

Subs not used: Gregory (gk), Barnett, Eisa, Waterfall, Udoh, Golbourne, Rowland, Taylor.

Dundee United (4-2-3-1):

Mehmet, King (Mocherie, 81), Frans, Watson (Stanton, 60), Robson (Smith, 60); Harkes (Sporle, 60), Butcher © (Connolly, 60), Chalmers, Smith (Reynolds, 60), Appere (Shankland, 60), Banks (McMullan, 60).

Subs not used: Siergrist (gk).

Referee: Peter Wright

Attendance: 2,687 (408 Dundee United fans)