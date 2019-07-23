Shrewsbury Town and Sam Ricketts not yet finished in transfer market

The Town boss has so far made nine additions to his ranks this summer – but is not done yet.

Shrewsbury are light in forward positions with just three fit senior centre-forwards. Ryan Sears’ long-term injury means back-up options are thin on the ground for Donald Love on the right side of defence, while Town have been bit by injuries in central midfield.

There is under two weeks until the League One season gets under way as Ricketts’ men prepare for a tough opener at home to big-hitters Portsmouth.

“There are still one or two things we’re trying to do to improve us again. I’m really pleased with where I am but hopefully one or two things are going to happen,” said Ricketts.

“I’m really pleased with where it is. We’re still striving for one or two more things but I’m really pleased with where we’re at.”

Town are back in action tonight in their penultimate friendly of the summer with a trip to League Two Cheltenham. Ricketts has said he will use his squad for the clash, which comes little over 48 hours after the hard-working run-out against Aston Villa.

Sunday’s first XI enjoyed a 75-minute outing, so those who came from the bench are expected to start, while Dave Edwards could play for the first time this summer after ankle surgery.