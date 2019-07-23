Sam Ricketts happy with Shrewsbury Town academy products

Town drew 2-2 at Cheltenham Town in their latest pre-season clash with eight of the 15 players in the squad a product of the club's academy.

Ricketts described the draw, on a night where Town netted their first goals of pre-season and Dave Edwards and Scott Golbourne returned from injury, as a workout that ticked a number of boxes.

Shaun Whalley and the impressive Abo Eisa netted for Ricketts' side either side of Tahvon Campbell's brace for the hosts as youngsters Cameron Gregory, Ryan Barnett, James Rowland and Tom Davies all started.

Lifumpa Mwandwe, Kian Taylor and Will Lloyd all came from the bench.

Ricketts said: "Dave and Scott were just two of the things. Nobody else got injured, Shaun Whalley and Eisa got a good goal.

"A number of academy players played which is obviously really good.

"Cam Gregory in goal, young Tom (Davies) stepped up from the youth team and played the whole game at centre-back and was very, very good along with James Rowland.

"There was Kian, Barney, Fumpa coming on and Will as well at the end. What we're trying to do is build ourselves and have an integration with the academy.

"At the end there were so many academy players involved and play big parts against a strong Cheltenham side.

"The result was OK. We want to win, but it's obviously better than getting beat.

"There were some good performances but overall a really good workout but an awful lot of boxes got ticked."

Ricketts added: "There were some really encouraging performances, young James Rowland played very well.

"There were a lot of positives for individuals and a club to produce that many players that can come and play in a first-team environment, which is really encouraging."

The Shrews boss, whose side play their final friendly at home to Dundee United on Saturday, was impressed with periods of play from his side, but thought they got 'bored' at times.

"We had plenty of chances to score. There were odd passages of play when we moved the ball really well which was good," he added.

"Sometimes we got bored of just keeping the ball. Bored of probing so we just gave it away. So there's a big thing thing to take from the game, just keep the ball moving quickly and the opposition side to side."