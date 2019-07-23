Sam Ricketts: Eric Ramsay will be a big miss

First-team coach Ramsay has ended his two-year Shrewsbury spell to join the academy of the Stamford Bridge club as assistant coach to the second-string side.

Ramsay was promoted from head of coaching in Salop's academy to first-team coach after a successful period as joint-caretaker manager alongside Danny Coyne last year.

Boss Ricketts said that Ramsay was a big part of what Shrewsbury were trying to do but the young coach leaves with the fondness of all the playing and management staff.

“It’s mixed emotions really," Ricketts told the club's website. “Eric has been great since I’ve been here and he’ll certainly be missed by myself, the staff and the players.

“He was a big part of what we’re trying to do here but an opportunity has come up for Eric that he feels is too good to turn down, so unfortunately as a club, we’re going to let him pursue that next step in his career.

“He leaves with fondness from everyone and we’ll still be in contact with everything that’s going on over there as well.

“We wish him well and thank him for what he has done here.”

Ricketts revealed Town will assess the situation moving forward after the departure of the first-team coach before deciding on their next move.

"I don’t think it changes anything too drastically. The situation is that we’re losing a coach, Eric did more than just coach, he was doing a lot more behind the scenes as well," he added.

“We’re going to monitor the situation and see what’s best going forward in terms of the club and how we go about things.”