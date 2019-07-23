Phil Trainer knew AFC Telford United boss Gavin Cowan had what it takes

The duo are preparing for their second year at the helm at the New Bucks Head and aiming to build on an impressive campaign last term.

The Bucks drew 1-1 against Coventry City over the weekend in their latest National North warm-up clash ahead of the curtain-raiser at Kettering Town on Saturday week.

Trainer feels there were a few question marks when Cowan was appointed to his first senior management role last summer but it came as no surprise to the former midfielder and current No.2 that thorough and ‘full-on’ boss Cowan impressed.

“He told me when he had the interview and had the job confirmed that we’re going to get the good times back,” said Trainer.

“I know what he’s about because I work with him on a daily basis. And everything that happened last season he predicted at the beginning.

“But I predicted it would happen because I know the type of guy he is. No stone will be left unturned.

“He’ll give his everything for Telford and hopefully the fans appreciate that and hopefully we have another good season.

“I think he had a few doubters before, which is expected as an inexperienced manager but what he did was unbelievable.”

Telford continue their pre-season preparations on Tuesday night with a friendly at Mickleover Sports (7.45pm).