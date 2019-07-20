Sam Ricketts wants to see new ideas and take Shrewsbury to the next level

The 2pm kick-off sees Premier League new boys Villa play their first friendly on English soil in front of an almost sold-out Montgomery Waters Meadow.

It is also the first opportunity for Town fans to catch a glimpse of Ricketts’ new-look squad after nine new summer arrivals.

Ricketts, whose side lost 1-0 to Newport County at Ludlow on Wednesday, wants to see signs of his players understanding the style of football and roles expected of them this season.

“It will be about implementing the bits we’re trying to put into our game,” Ricketts said.

“You can see the foundations are there, now it’s about taking it on to the next level in and out of possession.

“Can we start seeing little glimpses of that? The game is obviously going to be different to what we’re going to face in the season.

“These are a Premier League side, so they’ll be very good. I think they’ve spent £83million already this summer.

“We’re going to be facing challenges we maybe won’t face too much in the league but it’s another really good opportunity to implement ideas."