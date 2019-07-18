Shrewsbury Town seal loan swoop for Chelsea midfielder Luke McCormick

The 20-year-old has progressed through the youth ranks at Chelsea since joining the club as a six-year-old.

And Town boss Sam Ricketts is delighted to have added highly-rated McCormick to his Town ranks.

"Luke is a player who got brought to my attention by Joe Cole who is now in the academy at Chelsea," Ricketts told the club website.

"He recommended him, really likes him as a player and likes his attitude.

"Midfield is an area we are a little light in due to a number of injuries.

"This will be Luke's first loan but he has been keen and eager to come here and try to impress.

"He wants to play football and he is a signing we look forward to seeing in training and then in the next couple of games.

"He is someone who has a few different attributes to the options we already have in midfield.

"Luke is a really good addition and someone we are looking forward to working with."