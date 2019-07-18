New Shrewsbury Town loanee Luke McCormick ready to lead from the front

The 20-year-old checked into Montgomery Waters Meadow yesterday as boss Sam Ricketts’ ninth summer signing.

Chelsea youth team captain McCormick was an influential part of the side that reached the final of the UEFA Youth League last season.

It is the highly-rated youngster’s first loan and McCormick is ready to show what he can do in league football.

“I’m 20 years old now and have had a brilliant time and Chelsea and been successful,” McCormick told the club’s website.

“It’s the time for me to now go out into men’s football and into League One and show people what I can do.

“I’m quick with a good engine and I’ll give everything for the team, and have a strong mentality and a good character. I like to lead with my voice and in the way that I play on the pitch.

“When it gets tough you need to see the real characters in the team.

“I watched the game at Ludlow (against Newport County) and it seems like the boys have a really strong character and I’m looking forward to meeting them all and mixing in.”

McCormick describes himself as a box-to-box midfielder with an eye for goal and laying on opportunities for others.

He netted four times and created two assists in PL2 action alone last season.

The midfielder, who has been at Chelsea since he was six, has set high targets for the season ahead.

“I’d like to get in to double figures if possible as that is always my target as a goalscoring midfielder,” he added.

“If we can do well in the cups and the league and be pushing for the play-offs that’s something I would really like to strive for.”

Boss Ricketts was keen to bolster his central midfield options after injuries to Ollie Norburn and Josh Laurent saw them join Dave Edwards in the treatment room. Romain Vincelot, Brad Walker and youngster James Rowland are also options.