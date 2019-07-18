Mickey Brown eager to see Sam Ricketts succeed at Shrewsbury Town

Ricketts has spent the summer assembling his Shrewsbury squad for a tilt at success in his first full season in charge at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The Welshman kept Town in League One last season after his December appointment and Shrewsbury are looking to be fighting further up the table next time round.

Town great Brown, the club's record league appearance holder with 419 across three spells, wants to see his former club competing higher up the division after Shrews have found their feet in League One.

"I think he's been given the opportunity and he's got to take it with both hands," said Brown.

"It's a small club and he's trying his hardest to do well.

"I always want to see the Town succeed, push back up that league and maybe get a promotion place.

"I know of Sam and wish him all the best, obviously.

"It's not an easy job. He's a young manager learning all the time.

"All you can do is wish him all the luck in the world."

Brown, who famously scored the goal against Exeter to save Shrewsbury from Division Three relegation to condemn Chester, added: "It's not an easy league. We've seen clubs be yo-yo clubs but Town have found themselves in here and, all being well, let's be pushing up at the top rather than down the other end."

Shrewsbury are heading into their fifth consecutive season in League One.

Brown, 51, a fitness trainer at The Shrewsbury Club, still keeps an eye out for the team's results and gets to games when he can. He was speaking at former team-mate Sam Aiston's charity match for Broseley Primary School.

"Every Saturday and Tuesday night I look out for the Town result," he added.

"Obviously it was a disappointing season last year but they stayed up and, all being well they can push on and try to get in the promotion spots if they can.

"The Paul Hurst era was fantastic and I don't know if two trips to Wembley in one season will ever be topped.

"I had complimentary tickets for the play-offs which was very nice, so thank you Roland (Wycherley) for those. I appreciated that. It was a shame they lost.

"It's still nice to be involved hence still meeting up with old team-mates."