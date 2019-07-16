Anthony Grant banished to Shrewsbury Town youth team

The club said the experienced midfielder will not be training with Town's first team at Sundorne Castle after returning from two weeks out following dental surgery.

Grant did not travel to Portugal on Town's pre-season training camp and it is believed the club will look to move him on. Boss Sam Ricketts said the reason for not letting Grant train with the first-team will remain 'in-house'.

The 32-year-old triggered a year extension in his contract by racking up the required appearances for Ricketts' men last season.

“Anthony needed some dental work and part of that was that he couldn’t do physical activity for two weeks following that operation," Ricketts told the club's website.

“That is because raising blood pressure can increase the risk of bleeding.

“That period has come to a close and following that Granty will be training with the youth team.

“He won’t be part of the first-team set-up this season due to reasons which will remain in-house.”

Fellow Town midfielder and club record signing Ollie Norburn is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks after picking up a knee injury in Albufeira.

Keeper Joe Murphy fractured his foot abroad and will be missing for three to six weeks.

Ricketts had said both Norburn and Murphy would be out for for the foreseeable future but revealed both outcomes were better than expected.

Experienced duo Dave Edwards and Scott Golbourne are stepping up their recoveries on injuries picked up at the back end of last season and Ricketts expects both back in full training in a fortnight, while Josh Laurent is back jogging after thigh injury sustained in the behind-closed-doors match against Wolves.