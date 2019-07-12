Ryan Haynes departs Shrewsbury Town

The defender leaves for an undisclosed fee having made 25 appearances for Salop last season.

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts explained his decision in allowing the 23-year-old to depart the Montgomery Waters Meadow, admitting he was unlikely to feature regularly this season.

"With Scotty Golbourne being in house and with taking Ryan Giles in on loan it means Ryan would be third choice in that situation”, Ricketts said.

“He wants to go and play football so the most important thing is that he finds a club where he can play football.

“He is still a player who needs to go and play a full season somewhere as he has got good potential.

“He needs to go somewhere and play 40 to 50 games a season and despite all his potential he hasn’t been able to do that yet, so that will be a big thing for his development.”