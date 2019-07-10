Sheffield Wednesday are 2-0 winners over Shrewsbury Town in Portugal practice game

Sam Ricketts used a mixture of his first-team squad that had travelled to Albufeira in a friendly which was watched by around 100 travelling Town fans and 300 supporters in total at Estadio da Nora.

The game was split into three blocks of 30 minutes and goals from Portugal forward Lucas Joao and former Shrews loanee Sam Winnall were the difference for Steve Bruce's side.

Six of Shrewsbury's seven new summer signings had their first run-out in an open game in front of supporters. Town have already played behind-closed-doors practice matches against TNS and Wolves at Sundorne.

Daniel Udoh is still at home with visa issues but keeper Joe Murphy, Wolves loan youngster Ryan Giles and Millwall loan frontman Steve Morison were included in Ricketts' starting line-up.

Youngsters James Rowland, 17, and Ryan Barnett, 19, both also started and were the two players to feature most for Town over the 90 minutes. Promising midfielder Rowland caught the eye of Town fans in attendance.

The Owls forward line of Joao, Fernando Forestieri and Steve Fletcher were bright early on. Tom Lees headed at Murphy after Forestieri had shot over.

Town did threaten themselves as experienced frontman Morison was denied by a late block.

Joao slammed home a Foresteiri cut-back on 38 minutes to give the Championship side the lead in the second third of the match. Town's Shaun Whalley, on as sub, then drew a fine sprawling save from Joe Wildsmith with a free-kick.

Advertising

Morison was a threat and his powerful back post header drew another decent Wildsmith save.

Wolverhampton-born Winnall, who played four matches on loan at Shrewsbury in 2012, finished beyond Town sub keeper Max O'Leary, also making his first appearances after joining on loan from Bristol City, after the hour mark.

Midfielders Ollie Norburn and Josh Laurent did not feature for Shrewsbury due to picking up knocks in training before the game and will be assessed. Dave Edwards and Scott Golbourne, who are recovering from injury, have travelled but did not feature.

Anthony Grant and Ryan Haynes are not in Portugal with Town. Shrews are away until Sunday before their first open friendly in England against Newport County in Ludlow next Wednesday (7pm).

Advertising

Town line-ups: Murphy; Williams, Waterfall, Beckles; Barnett, Vincelot, Rowland, Walker, Giles; Eisa, Morison.

Murphy; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre; Barnett, Vincelot, Rowland, Whalley, Giles; Okenabirhie, Morison.

O'Leary; Ebanks-Landell, Waterfall, Pierre; Barnett, Walker, Rowland, Whalley, Beckles; Eisa, Okenabirhie.