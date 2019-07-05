Shrewsbury Town in talks to bring in Bristol City keeper Max O'Leary on loan

It is understood the 22-year-old goalkeeper is free to leave the Championship club on a temporary basis after they brought Daniel Bentley in from Brentford.

Town were linked with the keeper in January but brought in Jonathan Mitchell from Derby and Reice Charles-Cook as competition for Steve Arnold.

Ricketts brought in 37-year-old Joe Murphy this week but is looking to add more goalkeepers to his ranks.

The Town boss has an established relationship with the Robins after taking young keeper Freddie Hinds on loan while at former club Wrexham.

It is thought that City boss Lee Johnson is keen for O'Leary to progress by spending a season playing competitive football.

He hinted earlier in the summer that loans from Premier League and Championship clubs could take longer to come off.

O'Leary, who has previously spent time on loan at Solihull Moors and Kidderminster, made 16 appearances last season, including 15 in the Championship.