New loanee Max O'Leary will bring National League and Championship experience to Shrewsbury Town

The highly-regarded shot-stopper became Sam Ricketts' seventh summer signing – and second goalkeeper – after checking in on a season-long loan from Bristol City.

The 22-year-old shone with Championship side City last season, making 15 appearances and excelling for Lee Johnson's men.

But the Robins were keen to get the youngster, who was called up to the Irish national side in May, out on loan to sample regular first-team football.

O'Leary will battle it out with fellow new signing Joe Murphy for the No.1 shirt. The Bath-born shot-stopper has previously had successful non-league loans at Solihull Moors and Kidderminster Harriers and plans to use that experience, as well as playing in the second tier, to the Meadow.

“I’ve been at Bristol a long time and had a few non league loans which were good experience," said O'Leary.

“I played a bit last year in the Championship which was good.

“I’ve had lots of different bits of experience so far and hopefully I can bring that to help me at Shrewsbury Town.

“I think there will be bits of playing in the Championship and bits of playing in the National League that I can take from.

Advertising

“I’ve watched a lot of League One football but to be playing in it is a whole different challenge and experience but one that I am looking forward to.”

O'Leary and Murphy will train under new Town goalkeeper coach Brian Jensen. They will both join their new team-mates in jetting out to Portugal for a warm-weather training camp on Sunday and are in line to make their Shrews bows against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening.

“I spoke to Brian on the phone last night before I came up to Shrewsbury," added the new loanee.

“I met him today and he seems like a really nice guy.

Advertising

“Bristol wanted to me to come here and try to play as many games as I can and to play well.

“Any competition for places is healthy. I’ve had that all through my time growing up and through all the age groups at Bristol.

“Now it’s a good challenge with Joe and one that I will enjoy.

“This experience and signing for Shrewsbury will give me that opportunity if I crack on and work hard."