New Shrewsbury Town No.2 Graham Barrow: I'm more than the bad cop

He was revealed as assistant to Sam Ricketts at Montgomery Waters Meadow last month with the boss suggesting his new No.2 will bring a tough love approach with the players.

Ricketts said having someone of 65-year-old Barrow’s experience to lean on was crucial and that the former Chester boss and Wigan assistant is a perfect fit for the role.

Barrow, who was briefly Wrexham caretaker last season after Ricketts departed for Salop, says there is much more to the duo’s dynamic.

The No.2, who hails from Chorley, knows what it is like to work outside of football and has experienced the game at all levels – from non-league as a player with Chorley and Southport to coaching and management at Wrexham and helping AFC Fylde in more recent times.

But, having succeeded in the Premier League and won the FA Cup, he is not a football snob.

When asked about his character, Barrow said: “I think it’s the experiences I’ve been through.

“I’ve worked for a living, I know what it’s like to work.

“I was a heating engineer until I was 25, I’ve done the non-league bit, been in the Premier League.

“I’m proud of what I’ve done up to a point but, like when I play golf, I always think ‘I could’ve done better’.

“When I reflect back on winning the National League, being part of an FA Cup- winning team, staying in the Premier League, those years were fantastic.

“But I’m not a football snob. When Sam got me to Wrexham it didn’t bother me at all. Helping out at Fylde didn’t bother me at all.

“Some people would say ‘what you doing that for?’ like it would tarnish your reputation. No it doesn’t, it gives you a better experience of life and football.

“It makes you appreciate what we’ve got here.

“I’m not knocking anybody but the training ground at Wrexham wasn’t nearly as good as this. Some days it would rain too hard and we were struggling, we’d have to use somebody’s all-weather pitch.

“This is what you want and dream of when you’re a manager.

“I think some people think I’m the bad cop but it’s obviously much more than that.

“It just fits. I’m not as articulate as him (Ricketts). He gets his point across and I get mine across another way.”

Barrow is enjoying his new surroundings at the Meadow and Sundorne Castle.

He continued: “I’m back at a club that’s got quality staff.

“No disrespect to the National League but you have to run it really tight. There’s not much staff, but there’s plenty of help here which is quite a relief really. At Wrexham you had to do just about everything, pump up the balls and everything.

“It’s been good here, more like Wigan.”

Barrow resigned as Wrexham caretaker boss in February. He has since spent time watching League One football in case a call arrived, as well as undertaking some National League scouting duties.

His links with Town go back further than his recent appointment. Barrow revealed he was interviewed for the Gay Meadow manager’s job in 1999 but lost out to Kevin Ratcliffe.

Barrow’s Chester battled against Fred Davies’ Shrewsbury for the Division Three title in 1993/94.

Both won promotion, but Town pipped City to the title by five points.

Since 2005 his roles have mainly been in coaching, working alongside inexperienced managers.

He worked alongside current boss of the best-ranked international side Belgium, Roberto Martinez – who he helped unearth as a player – as well as Uwe Rosler and Gary Caldwell.

He also kept a close eye on Town’s memorable League One promotion tilt two years ago – as Paul Cook’s No.2 at eventual champions Wigan.

Barrow, who feels the standard in the third tier is vastly improved across his time in football, added: “I enjoy that role in helping young managers, giving them my experience, you never stop learning.

“Sam’s a real hard worker, a deep thinker, he fits the bill in modern day football.”

Town’s new assistant boss does not lack in ambition and is going into his 38th year in professional football with nothing but success on his mind.

“It’s got potential to go all the way,” he said. “I had an interview for this job 20-odd years ago and it’s the same chairman.

“I wasn’t surprised to hear the chairman is still here.

“But when you see what they’ve done, it is great.

“Credit where it’s due, there’s a football club here. A great stadium, training ground and money in the bank.

“That’s the way all clubs should be run. You see the crowds, what they did (here) a couple of years ago.

“I’ve always gone into every season thinking we can be successful.

“It’s as simple as that, win football matches.”