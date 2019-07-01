Menu

Shrewsbury Town striker Lee Angol completes Leyton Orient move

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town striker Lee Angol has completed his move to League Two new-boys Leyton Orient.

Lee Angol has joined Leyton Orient (AMA)

Angol, 24, is the latest to depart Montgomery Waters Meadow as Sam Ricketts clears the decks to help build his own squad.

The former Peterborough man joined from Mansfield as a late replacement for Stefan Payne last summer.

He started the season brightly but fell out of favour and spent the second half of 2018/19 on loan at Lincoln, where he had just two cameo appearances.

He made 25 appearances for Town in all competitions, scoring four goals.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
